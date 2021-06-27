Euro 2021: Spain’s team loses David de Gea for the Round of 16

David De Gea, Manchester United’s Spanish international goalkeeper, suffered a mishap in the initial part of training at the Parken stadium in Copenhagen and withdrew with discomfort in the left gluteus, possibly affecting the rotator muscles of the hip.

In the absence of an MRI and an official report, De Gea will not be able to participate in the round of 16 of Euro 2020. He withdrew from the pitch with Dr. Juan Cota to undergo a first check-up after feeling discomfort that prevented further training.

The session began with a gentle warm-up and the classic rondo of all the internationals. De Gea felt pain at one point during the exercise and headed to the locker room after being checked by doctors on the pitch.

As reported by the Federation, he suffers a discomfort in the area of ​​the left gluteus without having a pulling sensation. Everything points to a minor injury to the rotators of the hip, something that will dictate the MRI to which it is to undergo.

