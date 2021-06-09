Euro 2021: Spain’s team free from Covid-19 after Diego Llorente’s positive

After the positive of the defender Diego Llorente, the Spanish National Team has announced that the rest of the concentrated squad have tested negative for Covid-19 in the face of the 2021 edition of the Eurocup.

Through Twitter, the medical team of the Spanish team released the results of the latest PCR tests that the players and the coaching staff underwent without having new coronavirus infections.

“The round of PCR tests carried out on players and coaching staff of the National Team as well as on the members of the parallel bubble on Wednesday morning at the Ciudad del Fútbol at the request of UEFA have given negative results to all members of the official delegation of Spain in the Eurocopa “.

“In addition to submitting to these official tests practiced on all the teams participating in Euro 2020, the internationals have returned to exercise this Wednesday in a staggered manner with an individualized work routine followed by the team’s coaching staff.”

“The medical services of the RFEF will continue during the next days carrying out preventive tests to all the soccer players summoned for the Eurocopa and to the members of the parallel bubble”, says the communiqué.

