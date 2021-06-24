Euro 2021: Spain’s team beats Slovakia and will play against Croatia in the second round

The La Cartuja Stadium in Seville witnessed the reunion between the Spanish National Team and its fans, as the Red Fury once again showed that offensive punch and ended up beating Slovakia in the match on Day 3 of Group E of Euro 2021, tying their classification to the round of 16.

Spain knew how to recover from the psychological blow that Álvaro Morata’s penalty mistake in the first quarter of an hour could represent and with a touch of fortune he was able to ‘break’ the Slovak defense with an error from his goalkeeper, Dubravka.

Spain was met with a goal in a blunder by the Slovak goalkeeper, who misfielded a ball and ended up tapping the ball in the direction of his own goal, decreeing the lead goal for La Roja.

#Eurocopa SPAIN GOAL AND IS IN EIGHTH With goals from Dubravka – / c-, Laporte, Sarabia, Torres and Kucka -e / c-, Luis Enrique’s team beat Slovakia 5-0 and will face Croatia in the next round. pic.twitter.com/99xKkyy9zC – TyC Sports (@TyCSports) June 23, 2021

At the end of the first half, Aymeric Laporte scored the goal of confidence for the Spanish, predicting the ‘big party’ that was coming in the second half, where the Iberians passed over their rival.

At 56, Pablo Sarabia scored the third for Spain after a great serve from Jordi Alva down the left wing and eleven minutes later, Ferran Torres scored the fourth goal for those led by Luis Enrique.

At 71, Juraj Kucka scored his own goal, making the final 0-5.

This result, combined with the draw between Sweden and Poland, left Spain second in the group and they will face Croatia in the next round on June 28 in Copenhagen.

