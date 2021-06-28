Euro 2021: Spain beats Croatia in extra time to reach the quarterfinals

The Spanish National Team managed to come from behind in their duel against Croatia, to take a final agonizing 5-for-3 triumph in the overtime, to advance to the round of the quarterfinals of Euro 2021.

Spain went down on the scoreboard at 20 minutes, after a serious error by goalkeeper Unai Simón, who relied on a ball that was returned to his area, scoring in his own goal for the 1-0 against. He also let go of a 3-1 lead, to be tied down the stretch and send the game into overtime.

After going down on the scoreboard, the Spanish team had to row against the current, ahead with annotations by Pablo Sarabia at 38 in the first half, by César Azpilicueta at 57 and Ferrán Torres at 76 with 3 for 1.

The Croats responded with goals from Mislav Oršić at 85 and Pašalić at 92 to tie at 3 in 90 minutes. Already in extra time Croatia started better but the goals fell on the side of Spain with scores by Morata at 100 and Oyarzabal at 103.

With this result, the Spanish team is in the quarterfinals, waiting for the team to win the duel between Switzerland and France this Monday in the round of 16.

