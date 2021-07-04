Euro 2021: Shevchenko leaves his continuity in the air after falling against England

The technician of the Ukraine national team, Andriy Shevchenko, leaves in the air his continuity in his position, after the defeat of his team in the quarterfinal round against England at Euro 2021.

We are going back to Kiev ”and will appreciate the team’s achievement of reaching the quarterfinals of the tournament for the first time. The federation will have to make a decision, “commented the coach.

The Ukraine coach spoke in front of the media after his team’s defeat in Rome, assuring that he leaves the decision to the managers, hoping that they will value what has been done in this tournament.

Shevchenko became a coach of the national team in 2016. He was one of the most prolific scorers in the Italian league with AC Milan and is the top scorer for the Ukrainian team.





