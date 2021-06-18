Euro 2021: Sergio Busquets rejoins Spain after testing negative for PCR

Sergio Busquets, captain of the Spanish team, has tested negative in a PCR test that confirms that he has overcome the coronavirus and will return this Friday to the concentration of Spain in the City of Soccer, to join the dispute of the Eurocup.

Twelve days after the coronavirus caused an earthquake in the concentration of the Spanish team prior to the dispute of a great tournament, Busquets has tested negative and is recovered to complete the call for 24 players of the coach Luis Enrique Martínez.

Also read: Liga MX: And Cruz Azul? Jesús Corona has a new project and shows off his shirt

Busquets He will return on Friday morning to the ‘headquarters’ of the Spanish team in Las Rozas and will integrate the expedition with the rest of his teammates to Seville in the afternoon, on the eve of the match of the second day against Poland for which it is ruled out your participation.

“The Catalan international has given a negative result in the result of the last PCR test and, once all the health protocols have been fulfilled, he will be able to return with the national team in the next few hours,” the Spanish Federation confirmed in a statement.

On Sunday June 6, on the seventh day of concentration and after the dispute of a friendly match against Portugal in which he started, the positive of Busquets jumped in one of the daily morning tests that the players undergo. That same day he abandoned the concentration and had to make a trip back home in a medicalized vehicle.

Since then he has been confined to his home, with a very low viral load and no symptoms, being able to exercise daily to maintain good fitness. Luis Enrique confirmed that he would wait as long as necessary for Busquets and would not call any player to take his place in the Eurocup.

After missing the first match of the competition, against Sweden, hopes were pinned on him reaching the second day but the “inconclusive” results of the tests carried out in the last two days have prevented it.

Spain recovers its captain, the player who has inherited Sergio Ramos’s bracelet in the competition, and Luis Enrique recovers an essential player in his game idea, who he replaced with Rodri in his debut and who will already have against Slovakia in the last day of Group E.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content