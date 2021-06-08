Euro 2021: Selection of Spain announces the incorporation of five players to the concentration

After confirming that they are free of Covid-19 after the positive of the midfielder Sergio Busquets, the Selection of Spain has announced the incorporation of five new players to the concentration.

Through Twitter, the Red team issued the statement where they announced that Rodrigo Moreno, Pablo Forlans, Carlos Soler, Brais mendez Y Raul Rabiol join the work with coach Luis Enrique.

Read also: Liga MX: Rayados confirms the arrival of Héctor Moreno as reinforcement

“Incorporation of players to the concentration to train in parallel bubble. Rodrigo Moreno, @pablofornals, @ Carlos10Soler, Brais Méndez and @R_Albiol summoned to start working tomorrow individually,” they wrote.

It should be noted that the Spanish National Team will face the Lithuania national team with the squad that participated in the European Under 21 tournament after being kept in preventive isolation by the player who tested positive for Covid-19.

Read also: Liga MX: Chivas announces friendly vs Pachuca ahead of Apertura 2021