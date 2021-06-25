Euro 2021: Ruud van Nistelrooy praises the “magic” of Memphis Depay

The former Dutch criminal Ruud van Nistelrooy, assistant coach of Frank de Boer on the selection of the Netherlands, He praised Memphis Depay, star of “Oranje” and Barcelona’s new signing, before the round of 16 against the Czech Republic.

“Memphis is a boy to whom I often see a specific concentration and a conviction, a desire to be the best in the team he plays … it is something that I find beautiful to witness,” said Van Nistelrooy at a press conference, asked in case he identified with a player on the team.

Asked about the offensive ability of the de De Boer, the former Dutch soccer legend, who retired with 70 matches and 35 goals as an international and is now 44 years old, highlighted the set of forwards from the Netherlands, a country that has scored 8 goals in its three victories in the group stage and It will be measured tomorrow in the second round in Amsterdam against the Czech Republic.

“Memphis and Georginio Wijnaldum is obvious, they have shown what they can do and the statistics do not lie,” said the former PSV player Eindhoven, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Hamburg and Malaga about two “very decisive” footballers.

“It is a pity that Luuk De Jong had to leave us,” he added, referring to the injury in training on Tuesday of the Sevilla striker, who will be out for the rest of the tournament.

But he pointed out that Wolsburg’s Dutch striker Wout Weghorst is also “a very deep striker.”

“There are enough options,” said Van Niseterlrooy, who was invited to join the Eurocup coaching staff by Ronald Koeman, De Boer’s successor, who will go on to direct the PSV Eindhoven youth squad after the tournament.

