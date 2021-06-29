Euro 2021: Roy Keane explodes against the performance of Joao Félix against Belgium

Roy Keane, former soccer player of the Manchester United and the Selection of Ireland, exploded against Joao Félix for his performance with Portugahe in the meeting in front of Belgium, in the round of 16 of Euro 2021.

Also read: Liga MX: Atlas excites his fans with Andrés Guardado as reinforcement

This boy is an imposter. He is an impostor. How much did it cost … a hundred million? If I were Cristiano Ronaldo, I would go for him in the locker room ”, were the words of Roy Keane.

The Manchester United legend spoke after the elimination of Portugal in the European competition, where he lashed out hard against Joao Félix calling him an impostor and ensuring that he is not worth the 100 million they paid for his letter.

Read also: Yanet García captivates her followers with fiery photography in a white bodysuit

️ Roy Keane on João Félix: “This boy is an impostor! Your country needs you and you come off the bench like that … You have to shoot at the goal! How much did it cost? € 100M? If I were Cristiano I would go after him in the dressing room”. pic.twitter.com/F1Rs0fDsPU – Luis Fdo Restrepo (@luisferpo) June 28, 2021

The Atlético de Madrid forward did not fire a major shot into Thibaut Courtois’ goal, further upsetting Roy Keane as he claims Cristiano Ronaldo was lacking support.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content