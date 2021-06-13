Euro 2021: Romelu Lukaku’s heartfelt message to Christian Eriksen

Romelu Lukaku, forward of the Belgium National Team, dedicated some emotional words to the Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed in the match on day 1 of the group stage of Euro 2021 against Finland.

After the match, Lukaku assured that he broke down in tears prior to the match against Russia, indicating that despite Belgium’s victory and his goals, his thoughts were with Eriksen and the Denmark match.

Also read: Simon Kjaer, the player who saved Christian Eriksen’s life at Euro 2021

“I cried a lot before the game for Chris. I am happy for the victory, but my FEELINGS are with ERIKSEN. I’ll get in touch with him. “, He said.

❤ PURE FEELING! ❤ LUKAKU: “I cried a lot before the game for Chris” “I’m happy for the win, but my FEELINGS are with ERIKSEN. I’ll get in touch with him.” # EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/CFRr1n0Ach – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) June 12, 2021

Lukaku scored two goals in the match against Russia, where in the first goal, he went directly to the game broadcast camera, sending this emotional message to the Denmark footballer in the middle of the match.

Romelu Lukaku is a teammate of Christian Eriksen on the Inter Milan team in Serie A, where they lifted the championship last season after 9 years without being a league champion, so they have a good friendship.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content