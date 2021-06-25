Euro 2021: Romelú Lukaku reveals what Cristiano Ronaldo “envies” the Inter striker

The striker of the Belgian national team Romelu lukaku He was compared this Friday with his main rival in the ranking of the top scorers of the Eurocup, the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, whom he will face on Sunday in the round of 16 match against Portugal at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville.

“I would like to have the dribbling and the way to shoot from Cristiano, but I think he could want my power and my aim,” the Inter Milan striker said at a press conference.

Romelo Lukaku has so far scored three goals in the Eurocup, while Cristiano Ronaldo occupies the position of top scorer of the tournament, with five goals, after the penalty double that he scored in the draw against France, so many that also served him to become the player with the most goals in the history of the national teams, with 109 goals.

Asked about the Portuguese record, Lukaku commented that “if anyone can achieve that in football it is him.

“‘Chapeau’, especially because of the age with which he has achieved it,” he added about the 35-year-old Portuguese.

However, the Antwerp man could aspire to Cristiano Ronaldo’s record in a few years if he continues his progression: in his first 100 games with the Belgian team, the forward has scored 60 goals, compared to the 39 that the Portuguese had when he reached the hundred with your selection.

