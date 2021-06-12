Euro 2021: Romelu Lukaku dedicates his goal against Russia to Christian Eriksen (Video)

Football player Romelu lukaku of the Belgium national team, started his way in the Euro 2021 against Russia, dedicating his first touchdown to Christian Eriksen who suffered a severe collapse hours before playing for Denmark.

Chris, I Love You “, was Romelu Lukaku’s emotional message for the Danish footballer.

The Belgian striker scored 1-0 in the duel against Russia, running in his celebration to one of the cameras of the match broadcast, sending this emotional message to the Danish footballer.

Romelu Lukaku is a teammate of Christian Eriksen in the Inter Milan team in Serie A, where they lifted the championship in the last campaign after 9 years without being a league champion, so they have a good friendship.

