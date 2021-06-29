Euro 2021: Roberto Martínez surrenders to Courtois and his dribble to Cristiano Ronaldo

The selector of Belgium, Roberto Martinez, praised the performance of his goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in the victory in the round of 16 against Portugal, where the Real Madrid goalkeeper made several decisive interventions and even dribbled the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I liked his performance and his dribbling. He is at the level of the World Cup, if not more. And in the World Cup he was designated the best goalkeeper,” said the coach in an interview with the Belgian channel RTBF.

In the 41st minute of the game, and with a scoreless draw, Courtois dribbled in his area to Cristiano Ronaldo, who had gone up to pressure the goalkeeper at the exit of the ball.

Imagine small boy like Thibaut Courtois sent Cristiano Ronaldo to Ijora Olopa from Owerri without transport. If I catch am huh … pic.twitter.com/T8cR08sqkc – Cosmos ChukwuEmeka (@ Mrcosmos19) June 28, 2021

The goalkeeper threatens the pass, changes direction, gets rid of the Portuguese striker and delivers short to Tielemans, who gives it to Vertonghen so that he serves long to Lukaku, who gains depth in the area in a play that ends with him Thorgan Hazar’s shot making it 1-0.

“That shows he is confident. We play with eleven players and Thibaut is the first to throw the ball” to attack, added the Spanish coach in a statement recorded on Monday.

Cristiano Ronaldo, to Courtois, at the end of Belgium-Portugal: “How lucky, eh! The ball didn’t want to go in today. Good luck.” pic.twitter.com/RPKWUDOqsx – Manu Heredia (@ ManuHeredia21) June 28, 2021

Belgium will face Italy in the quarterfinals of the European Championship on Friday in Munich at 1:00 p.m. (CST).

