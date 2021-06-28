Euro 2021: Roberto Martínez considers the duel against Portugal an important test

The selector of Belgium, Roberto Martínez, stood out, after winning 1-0 to Portugal in the round of 16 of Euro 2021 in Seville, the “capacity for suffering” of his team against “a great rival” such as the Lusitanians.

In the first half we showed our talent, we controlled well and scored a great goal, and in the second we had good concentration and also something that maybe three years ago was not there, mentality and knowing how to suffer, so as a coach I cannot be more proud of my players “, highlighted the Belgium coach.

Martínez stated in the press room of the La Cartuja stadium, in Seville, that “the talent of this generation is clear, but the commitment” of the Belgian players is what has allowed them “to make a performance like today’s, in which they showed the ability to suffer because Portugal is a team that knows how to do those things. “

#BEL ADVANCED TO THE # EURO2020 QUARTERS !!

THE BELGIANS ELIMINATED PORTUGAL !!

GOODBYE DEFENDER CHAMPION !!

ROBERTO MARTÍNEZ’S TEAM RESISTED IN THE SECOND TIME !! pic.twitter.com/VIiJgdTurs – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) June 27, 2021

The Spanish coach admitted that “it was a difficult game”, although his team “adapted well to a rival like Portugal, who always do what they need to win and that is why they won Euro 2016 and the League of Nations”, adding that this crossing between “two great teams should have been later”.

