Euro 2021: Roberto Mancini acknowledges that Austria imposed the conditions of the game

Coach Roberto Mancini of the Italian National Team, recognized how difficult it was to decipher the defense of Austria, in his duel of round of 16 that ended with the victory in overtime in this Euro 2021.

I knew we would suffer, because Austria makes you play badly, it puts a lot of pressure on you. We couldn’t unlock the game in the first half, despite dominating, then we suffered at the restart but we had the merit of reacting. The changes were decisive “, were the words of Mancini.

The Italian coach spoke after finishing the duel against Austria, where he recognized the work of his players who did not let themselves fall, placing as key the changes made to come out with the victory in extra time.

They put us in trouble, it is normal that you suffer from their attacks in the last minutes. We were able to avoid the goal from a corner kick, but in the end we knew it would be a tough match, “Mancini said.

Roberto Mancini acknowledged that the Austrian team put them in trouble, leading them to give the extra in a match where they came out as favorites, but it was complicated after not being able to score in the first half.

