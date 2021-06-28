Euro 2021: Reveal dialogue between Cristiano Ronaldo and Thibaut Courtois after match

The Belgian National Team managed to beat the defending champion of the UEFA European Cup of Nations in this 2021 edition with a single goal from Thorgan Hazard, running with ‘some luck’ against the Lusitanians led by Cristiano Ronaldo, who were close to ringing on the scoreboard on several occasions, but the ‘huge’ Thibaut Courtois he was impassable under the three sticks.

Rivals in The Spanish League for a long time, Courtois and Cristiano has its ‘history apart’, so after the match between his national teams, a brief encounter they had on the field of play drew attention when they crossed a few seconds and merged in a greeting where the Lusitanian left him a message.

Also read: In the Shakira style, Norma Palafox delights her fans with a daring dance at the Exatlon.

“You were lucky, huh? The ball didn’t want to go in tonight. Good luck, man,” the Portuguese star commented to the Red Devils goalkeeper when greeting him on the field after the game, as seen in some images released this Monday by UEFA.

Courtois had a great performance against Portugal at La Cartuja, with several decisive stops, including a foul on Cristiano Ronaldo.

His interventions, together with a good team defense and the help of the post in the 83rd minute, kept Belgium’s goal at zero, which managed to make the most of Thorgan Hazard’s goal in the 42nd minute and will be measured next Friday in Munich with Italy in quarter finals.

Read also: Euro 2021: Qualified for the Quarter-Finals; the crosses at the moment

For those skeptics of the CR7 video yesterday with Courtois calling him “lucky” … Bad loser, test # 2

pic.twitter.com/hykh3rxSIH – Miguel Angel Briseño (@MiguelAngelBris) June 28, 2021

VISIT OUR GOOGLE NEWS CHANNEL TO ENJOY OUR CONTENT