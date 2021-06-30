Euro 2021: Raheem Sterling sees team intensity as key to advance to quarterfinals

The footballer Raheem Sterling, author of the first goal of the England National Team against Germany in the round of 16 of the Euro 2021, considered the intensity of his team’s play as one of the keys to his triumph.

We know the intensity with which we can play and there are not many teams that can match it, “said Sterling, who has scored three of his team’s four goals in the tournament.

For the Manchester City forward, his team knew he would need a great performance against his German counterpart and was able to pull it off, with great performance from most of his squad.

They are 3 goals in 4 matches of # EURO2020 for Raheem Sterling. He scored in the group stage, he scored in the round of 16 against #GER. It disappears for long periods of the match, but it cannot be denied that it is being differential in this tournament. TIMELY. pic.twitter.com/3Ue5OW8d1M – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) June 29, 2021

Sterling was especially appreciative of the quiet but effective work of his team’s two midfielders, Declan Rice and Kalvin Philips, who “ate the grass and it was two animals in there.”

