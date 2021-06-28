Euro 2021: Rafael Van der Vaart leaves Spain stick after elimination of the Netherlands

After his controversial statements against the style of play of the Spanish National Team in this UEFA European Cup of Nations, the former player of the Netherlands national team, Rafael Van der Vaart, left a new suit for the Iberian team, ensuring that La Roja would have been a more accessible rival for the tulips.

The Netherlands were surprisingly eliminated in the round of 16 to the Czech Republic, elimination that served so that the Spanish fans ravaged the former player of the Real Betis and Real Madrid, who has Spanish ancestry through his mother.

“I already told you that it would have been better for the Netherlands to meet Spain at the crossroads,” the former player of Ajax, Real Madrid, Betis and Tottenham, whose mother is a Spanish national, tweeted with a smiling emoticon.

After the draws of Spain against Sweden (0-0) and Poland (1-1), Van der Vaart, 38, commented in a sports discussion on Dutch television NOS that the game of the Spanish team was “horrible”, that the team was unable to provide an assist and that it would be a good rival for the Netherlands in the second round.

His words sat badly in the Spanish cash, where heavyweights like Koke or Busquets reacted to his words.

Spain finally qualified for the round of 16 with a 5-0 victory over Slovakia, Van der Vaart congratulated Luis Enrique’s men for the pass, and the Netherlands fell 2-0 in their round of 16 against the Czech Republic on Sunday.

“Jokes aside, horrible performance by the Dutch team yesterday. The Czechs fully deserved the victory,” concluded Van der Vaart.

