Euro 2021: Qualified from Group F to the Round of 16

The last group of Euro 2021 was defined this Wednesday, June 23, after the meetings between Portugal vs France Y Germany vs Hungary, the latter leaving a dramatic classification of the Teutons to the round of 16.

In a true duel of figures between Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo, the National Teams of France Y Portugal they tied at two goals, leaving the Gauls as first in the group and the Lusitanians as third.

The surprise came in the duel between Hungary and Germany, where the Hungarian team went ahead on the scoreboard and when everything seemed to indicate that they would qualify for the next round, Leon Goretzka tied the match at 84 to give the Germans the pass.

The crosses of the round of 16 of the Eurocup 2021

Belgium vs Portugal

June 27 in Seville

Italy vs Austria

June 26 in London

France vs Switzerland

June 28 in Bucharest

Croatia vs Spain

June 29 in Copenhagen

Sweden vs Ukraine

June 29 in Glasgow

England vs Germany

June 29 in London

Netherlands vs Czech Republic

June 27 in Budapest

Wales vs Denmark

June 26 in Amsterdam

