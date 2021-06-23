Euro 2021: Qualified from Group E to the Round of 16

This Wednesday, June 23, Group E of Euro 2021 was defined, with the revelation of the sector, the Swedish National Team qualifying in first place with 7 points, followed by the Spanish team that remained in second place with 5 points.

The Swedish team ended their participation in the group stage by beating 3 goals to 2 with their similar from Slovakia with a double from Emil Forsberg and one more from Claesson, the Scandinavians finished unbeaten, after drawing against Spain and defeating Slovakia by the minimum.

Also read: Ariadne Díaz poses as provocatively as possible in a daring pink lace ensemble

On the other hand, the Red concluded the group stage beating Robert Lewandowski’s Poland team, with a score of 5 goals to zero, an own goal by Dubrávka, a goal by Sarabia, Laporte, Torres and another on Kucka’s own goal. .

It should be remembered that in Euro 2021 they classify the first 2 places of each group, in addition to the 4 best third places of the 5 groups.

Round of 16 at the moment

Saturday June 26, 2021, at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam

Wales vs. Denmark (6:00 p.m.)

Saturday June 26, 2021, at Wembley Stadium in London

Italy vs Ausrtia (9:00 p.m.)

Sunday June 27, 2021, at the Puskas Arena in Budapest

Holland vs. 3rd of Group D / E or F (6:00 p.m.)

Sunday June 27, 2021, at the La Cartuja Stadium Seville

Belgium vs. 3rd of Group A / D / E or F (9:00 p.m.)

Monday June 28, 2021, at the Parken in Copenhagen

Croatia vs. Spain (6:00 p.m.)

Monday June 28, 2021, at the Arena Naţională in Bucharest

1st of Group F vs. 3rd of Group A / B or C (9:00 p.m.)

Tuesday 29 June 2021, at Wembley Stadium in London

England vs. 2nd of Group F (6:00 p.m.)

Tuesday 29 June 2021, at Hampden Park in Glasgow

Sweden vs. 3rd in Group A / B / C or D (9:00 p.m.)

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content