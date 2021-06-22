Euro 2021: Qualified from Group D to the Round of 16

This Tuesday, June 22, Group D of Euro 2021 was defined, with the England national team ranking first and the Croatia national team as second, after a great victory.

The English team beat the Czech Republic by the minimum, with a goal from Raheem Sterling, while the Croatian National Team managed to beat Scotland 3-1 with scores from Vlasic, Modric and Perisic.

This combination of results left Croatia and the Czech Republic with the same points and the same goal difference, yet the Croats finished the group stage with more goals scored.

Teams qualified for the round of 16 of Euro 2021 so far GROUP A: Italy (1), Wales (2), Switzerland (3) GROUP B: Belgium (1), Denmark (2) GROUP C: Netherlands (1 ), Austria (2) GROUP D: England (1), Croatia (2), Czech Republic (3)

It should be remembered that in Euro 2021 they classify the first 2 places of each group, in addition to the 4 best third places of the 5 groups.

Saturday June 26, 2021, at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam

Welsh vs. 2nd of Group B (6:00 p.m.) Saturday June 26, 2021, at Wembley Stadium in London

Italy vs. 2nd of Group C (9:00 p.m.) Sunday June 27, 2021, at the Puskas Arena in Budapest

Holland vs. 3rd of Group D / E or F (6:00 p.m.) Sunday June 27, 2021, at La Cartuja Sevilla Stadium 1st of Group B vs. 3rd of Group A / D / E or F (9:00 p.m.) Monday, June 28, 2021, at the Parken in Copenhagen

Croatia vs. 2nd of Group E (6:00 pm) Monday June 28, 2021, at the Arena Naţională in Bucharest 1st of Group F vs. 3rd of Group A / B or C (9:00 p.m.) Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Wembley Stadium in London

England vs. 2nd of Group F (6:00 pm) Tuesday June 29, 2021, at Hampden Park in Glasgow 1st of Group E vs. 3rd of Group A / B / C or D (9:00 p.m.)

