Euro 2021: Qualified from Group C to the Round of 16

The Netherlands National Team won their commitment on matchday 3 against North macedonia and sealed their pass to the UEFA Euro 2021 Round of 16 undefeated, coming out ahead in their three commitments and leading Group C with a record of 8 goals in favor and only 2 against.

The Dutch hthe predictions were valid and they are one of the group leaders in this first round of the Eurocup, followed by Austria selection, who won his match this Monday against Ukraine and managed to qualify as second in the group.

At the moment there are five qualified teams: Group A: Italy (1) and Wales (2) Group B: Belgium Group C. The Netherlands (1) and Austria (2).

It should be remembered that in Euro 2021 they classify the first 2 places of each group, in addition to the 4 best third places of the 5 groups.

THIS IS WHAT THE EIGHTH FINAL WILL BE PLAYED (Times, possible crossings and dates) Saturday June 26, 2021, at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam Wales vs. 2nd of Group B (6:00 p.m.) Saturday June 26, 2021, at Wembley Stadium in London Italy vs. Austria (9:00 p.m.) Sunday June 27, 2021, at the Puskas Arena in Budapest Netherlands vs. 3rd of Group D / E or F (6:00 p.m.) Sunday June 27, 2021, at La Cartuja Sevilla Stadium 1st of Group B vs. 3rd of Group A / D / E or F (9:00 p.m.) Monday June 28, 2021, at the Parken in Copenhagen 2nd of Group D vs. 2nd of Group E (6:00 pm) Monday June 28, 2021, at the Arena Naţională in Bucharest 1st of Group F vs. 3rd of Group A / B or C (9:00 pm) Tuesday June 29, 2021, at Wembley Stadium in London 1st of Group D vs. 2nd of Group F (6:00 pm) Tuesday 29 June 2021, at Hampden Park in Glasgow 1st of Group E vs. 3rd of Group A / B / C or D (9:00 p.m.)

