Euro 2021: Qualified from Group B to the Round of 16

Belgium’s national team won their commitment on matchday 3 Finland and they closed the group stage in a perfect way and securing the first place of group B, since they already had the pass to the Eighth Finals of the UEFA Euro 2021 since matchday 2.

The other Invited to the next round is Denmark, who after beating Russia, was able to take second place in group B.

At the moment there are 6 qualified teams: Group A: Italy (1) and Wales (2) Group B: Belgium (1) and Denmark (2) Group C. The Netherlands (1) and Austria (2).

It should be remembered that in Euro 2021 they classify the first 2 places of each group, in addition to the 4 best third places of the 5 groups.

THIS IS HOW THE EIGHTH FINAL WILL BE PLAYED (Times, possible crossings and dates) Saturday June 26, 2021, at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam Wales vs. 2nd of Group B (6:00 p.m.) Saturday June 26, 2021, at Wembley Stadium in London Italy vs. 2nd of Group C (9:00 pm) Sunday June 27, 2021, at the Puskas Arena in Budapest Netherlands vs. 3rd of Group D / E or F (6:00 p.m.) Sunday June 27, 2021, at the Estadio La Cartuja Sevilla 1st of Group B vs. 3rd of Group A / D / E or F (9:00 p.m.) Monday June 28, 2021, at the Parken in Copenhagen 2nd of Group D vs. 2nd of Group E (6:00 pm) Monday June 28, 2021, at the Arena Naţională in Bucharest 1st of Group F vs. 3rd of Group A / B or C (9:00 pm) Tuesday June 29, 2021, at Wembley Stadium in London 1st of Group D vs. 2nd of Group F (6:00 pm) Tuesday June 29, 2021, at Hampden Park in Glasgow 1st of Group E vs. 3rd of Group A / B / C or D (9:00 p.m.)

