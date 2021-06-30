Euro 2021: Qualified for the Quarterfinals; When are the games played?

With the classification of England and Ukraine the eight teams that will play the Quarter finals of the UEFA European Cup of Nations, which will start next weekend with the duel between Switzerland vs Spain in the first key, a clash from where the rival would come out of the cross between Belgium and Italy.

This Friday, July 2, the activity will begin at 10:00 am, Central Mexico time, between Swiss and Spanish. Later, at 1:00 p.m., Belgium and Italy will define the second classified on that side of the key.

On Saturday, July 3, the activity will resume with the crossings between the Czech Republic and Denmark at 10:00 am (CDMX) in Baku.

Three hours later, in Rome, England and Ukraine they will play for the last ticket to the Semifinals.

Euro 2021: Quarter-Final Matches; Dates, times and channels where to watch the games live: JULY 2

Switzerland vs Spain

10:00 am in Saint Petersburg. (SKY SPORTS)

Belgium vs Italy

1:00 p.m. in Munich (SKY SPORTS) JULY 3

Czech Republic vs Denmark

10:00 hours in Baku (SKY SPORTS)

England vs Ukraine

1:00 p.m. in Rome (SKY SPORTS)

