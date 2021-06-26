Euro 2021: Qualified for the Quarterfinals; the crosses at the moment

With the keys already assigned from before the completion of the Group stage, the knockout stages of Euro 2021 begin to ‘eliminate’ teams and qualify for the crosses of the Quarter finals.

The ‘b side’ of the keys was the least complicated of these rounds, leaving Sweden vs Ukraine; England vs Germany; Holland vs Czech Republic and Wales Denmark, the latter already with his ticket to the Quarter-Finals, as the Danes surpassed Wales with relative ease with a 4-0 win, becoming the first classified to the next round, where they await the winner of the Holland vs Czech Republic.

Also read: Danik Michell, ex from Acapulco Shore, shows off his toned figure in ‘spicy’ video

On the other side of the road to the championship, the terrain looks more complicated, because on this side the crosses of Belgium vs. Portugal were sown; Italy vs Austria; France vs Switzerland and Croatia vs Spain.

Italy and Austria will be defining the second classified to the Quarterfinals. The winner of this key will wait for the winner of Belgium vs Portugal that will be played this Sunday 27 in Seville.

CLASSIFIED TO QUARTERS AND CROSSES AT THE MOMENT IN THE EURO: Denmark vs Holland / Czech Republic.

July 3 in Baku Italy / Austria vs Belgium / Portugal

July 2 in Munich France / Switzerland vs Croatia / Spain

July 2 in St. Petersburg Sweden / Ukraine vs England / Germany

July 3 in Rome

Also read: Cruz Azul: Players who would be transferable or ‘used’ to sign reinforcements

VISIT OUR GOOGLE NEWS CHANNEL TO ENJOY OUR CONTENT