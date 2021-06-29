Euro 2021: Pelé sends an emotional message to Mbappé after the elimination of France

Paris Saint Germain striker, Kylian Mbappé, lived one of the worst days of his career as a footballer, the 10th of the French National Team was the villain in the round of 16 of the Eurocup, after failing the decisive penalty that meant the ticket of Switzerland to the Quarterfinals.

In light of this, Mbappé has received messages of encouragement, among which Edson Arantes do Nascimento “Pelé” stands out, who sympathized with the Paris Saint Germain attacker.

Also read: Cruz Azul offer does not convince Juan Reynoso; Pablo Guede is a candidate

“Keep your head up, Kylian! Tomorrow is a new day of a new beginning,” wrote Pele through his official Twitter account.

Keep your head up, Kylian! Tomorrow is the first day of a new journey, @KMbappe. – Pelé (@Pele) June 28, 2021

Mbappé was in charge of collecting France’s fifth penalty. The attacker charged to the right of Yann Sommer, who guessed the launch and avoided the fall of his frame. The world champion was eliminated from the continental competition.

“The sadness is immense after this elimination, we could not reach our goal. I am devastated by the penalty. I wanted to help the team but I failed,” Mbappé wrote after saying goodbye to his team.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content