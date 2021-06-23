Euro 2021: Luka Modric achieved a tremendous mark in Croatia vs Scotland

The Croatian National Team got their pass to the round of 16 of the Eurocup 2021 after defeating the Scotland National Team 3-1, in a match where Luka modric he scored a great goal that not only helped his team achieve victory, but also set a new record.

With this annotation Luka modric, midfielder of Real Madrid, becomes the oldest player to score a goal with the Croatia national team, by achieving his goal at 35 years of age.

Curiously, Modric also holds the mark of the youngest player to score for the Croatian National Team in this competition, as he scored his first goal in the 2008 edition, against the Austrian National Team, at age 22.

Throughout his career, Luka Modric has so far had 139 games for Croatia, including Euro Cups, World Cups, qualifiers and Nations League, where he has scored 18 goals and 22 assists.

Luka Modric is now Croatia’s youngest AND oldest player to score at the Euros He comes through for his nation every time pic.twitter.com/of9xBOEzOH – ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 22, 2021

