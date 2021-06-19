Euro 2021: Luis Enrique sends ‘recadito’ to Morata’s detractors

Luis Enrique Martinez, Spanish coach, defended with statistics the figure of Alvaro Morata and affirmed that, with 40 caps with Spain, alone David Villa exceeds his number of goals, and that he leaves behind as a scorer to legends such as Raúl González or Fernando Torres.

“The coaches have a lot of information that fans and journalists cannot see in training. Tomorrow is Morata and ten more. It is an encouragement for them to find the greatest confidence. Not only because they have had an opportunity that they could not materialize, but because it does a lot of good things for the team in attack and defense. It is not giving away anything, “he defended.

Read also: Club América: Diego Costa is put as a possible reinforcement that of the Eagles

Luis Enrique brought some data to the press conference that praised Morata’s figure in comparison with forwards who have marked the history of the Spanish team and with stars from other countries.

“If I go to the Morata data, with 40 caps there is only one player who scored more goals than him, and that is Villa, the top scorer in the entire history of the national team. Emblematic players like Raúl and Torres had fewer goals than him in those parties, “he analyzed.

“With active players with 40 games, there is only one with more goals than Morata, a certain Harry Kane. The rest of the world ‘cracks’ such as Lukaku, Bale, Benzema or Mbappé, all of them have fewer goals. It is not that we give away titles and the data is fine, but it doesn’t matter if the things I ask 9 don’t do, “he added.

Read also: Pumas de la UNAM: Johan Vásquez is closely followed by several clubs in the Dutch League

Luis Enrique’s confidence in Morata remains intact and he hopes that the fans will back the striker with encouragement in this Saturday’s game against Poland.

“In the game I focus more on the applause and the chants that Morata received. I have no doubt that the Sevillian fans are warm and passionate. They will be with the selection for sure, because being against would not make sense,” he said.

The whistles will not affect the Madrid striker, who the coach sees well with confidence and without aspects to correct after the first match of the Eurocup.

“He is very good. I noticed the non-verbal language in the game, the behavior and the attitude in important plays. I saw him very motivated. Every week we teach him things that we want to keep improving, but this week I have not had to. He did. a very complete game. I keep his smile while training and his attitude. I have maximum confidence in him, “he said.