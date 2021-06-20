Euro 2021: Luis Enrique recognizes the difficulties suffered by Spain vs Poland

The Spanish National Team still does not know the victory in Euro 2021 after equaling by a score of 1-1 against the Poland national team, in the action of day 2 in Group E of the European tournament.

In a press videoconference at the end of the game, coach Luis Enrique confessed that the Red team had a great test on the field against the Poles and that it was difficult to defeat their rival.

“We had a lot more complications against Poland than against Sweden. The other day we only attacked and today they have pushed hard in phases. They played a better game,” he said.

In addition, the Spanish strategist acknowledged that despite the attitude and character of the players, the squad was not superior to the Polish National Team, which left everything on the field of play.

“I do not think that my team has lacked aggressiveness. The duels have been quite distributed, despite the fact that the two teams have different player profiles. There has been no lack of character, we simply have not been so lucid today,” he explained.

