Euro 2021: Luis Enrique prepares 4 changes in Spain for the match vs Slovakia

The Spanish National Team risks life on matchday 3 of the Eurocup group stage against Slovakia after drawing in their first two games against Sweden and Poland, so Luis Enrique, coach of the Spanish squad, plans to play four changes in the starting eleven.

According to information from Javi de la Peña del Chiringuito de Jugones, Luis Enrique thinks about giving the starting eleven of Spain for the match against Slovakia to Busquets, Thiago, César Azpilicueta and Adama Traoré.

As detailed in the information, Álvaro Morata, a Juventus forward who has been criticized by the fans for his performances in the tournament, would go to the bench and that would happen to Gerard Moreno as the reference striker.

“LUIS ENRIQUE prepares a REVOLUTION against Slovakia. Up to 4 CHANGES in the TITLE team. Luis Enrique is considering giving entry to BUSQUETS, THIAGO, AZPILICUETA and ADAMA in the starting eleven. LUIS ENRIQUE proposes that MORATA is SUBSTITUTE against Slovakia”, revealed during the sports show.

The intention of Luis Enrique is to give greater rhythm, dynamics, speed and depth to Spain’s game, which he did not have in the first two days and which caused the Spanish team to have little imagination and forcefulness in attack.

