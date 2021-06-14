Euro 2021: Luis Enrique defends Álvaro Morata after the draw between Spain and Sweden

Forward Álvaro Morata became the main target of the boos from the fans of the Spanish National Team after the goalless draw against the Sweden national team, in the debut of both teams in Euro 2021.

In a press videoconference after the game, coach Luis Enrique came out in defense of the attacker of the Juventus, highlighting the performance he showed in the 66 minutes he was on the field.

“All the players who have entered have contributed something. Freshness, initiative … I am very happy for the possibilities we have. We all like to feel loved. For me Alvaro Morata has played a great game,” he said.

Despite going blank on the scoreboard, the Spanish strategist stated that they were superior in the 90 minutes played against the Swedish National Team and that they need to improve the force in the next commitments.

“I think the analysis, based on what we have all seen, is very clear. We have been superior to an opponent who has decided to close behind. What has gone wrong? That we have not materialized the chances,” he said.

