Euro 2021: Luis Enrique comes out in defense of Unai Simón after his big mistake against Croatia

Goalkeeper Unai Simón experienced both sides of the coin firsthand when he turned from villain to hero of the Spanish National Team, in the victory against the Croatia national team in the Eighth Finals of the Euro 2021.

In a press videoconference at the end of the game, coach Luis Enrique came out in defense of the goalkeeper of the Athletic club mentioning as a lesson for future generations in professional football.

“Soccer is a game of mistakes. In the case of Unai Simón, I think he has taught professionals and children who want to be footballers a lesson. He has made incredible saves and has had the confidence that we already knew him,” he said.

In addition, the Spanish strategist has once again highlighted the commitment and quality shown by the forward Alvaro Morata on the field of play in each participation after his performance against the Croats.

“I don’t think there is a single Coach who does not admire and value a player like Álvaro Morata. He dominates the aerial game, has a goal and physical power. We must value the fact of having such a forward in the Spanish National Team,” he said.

