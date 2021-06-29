Euro 2021: Kylian Mbappé’s message after France’s elimination against Switzerland

The striker Kylian Mbappé has become the main target of criticism and criticism after failing the decisive penalty and which led to the elimination of the French National Team in Euro 2021 in the hands of the Switzerland selection.

After the failure in the tournament of the UEFA, the attacker of the Paris Saint Germain He revealed his feelings after missing the shot from eleven steps in the penalty shootout with an emotional message on social networks.

“Very difficult to turn the page. The sadness is immense after this elimination, we could not reach our goal. I regret this penalty. I wanted to help the team but failed. Sleeping will be difficult but, unfortunately, it is the ups and downs of this sport that I love so much.” .

“I know fans have been disappointed, but I would still like to thank you for your support and for always believing in us. The most important thing will be to stand up even stronger for the upcoming deadlines. Congratulations and good luck to Switzerland,” he wrote alongside to the postcard at the end of the game.

It should be noted that the French National Team has failed for the second time in the era of coach Didier Deschamps in being able to win Euro 2021 after losing the final to Portugal in the last edition and staying on the shore in the Round of 16 in the hands of Swiss.

