Euro 2021: Kevin de Bruyne is proud to be considered to win the Ballon d’Or

Belgian midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, who in his first 45 minutes of the European Championship became the catalyst for Belgium’s comeback over Denmark (1-2), likes that his name sounds like a candidate for the Ballon d’Or, but affirms that it is beyond his control and he can only play football well.

“I have no control over it. I try to be the best player I can. Then, I am very lucky that I don’t have to choose, there are very good players. I am proud that people consider me one of the possible winners of the Ballon d’Or. that I am among the best players in the world and that is what I have worked for all my life, “De Bruyne said at a press conference this Saturday.

The captain of the Manchester City, who gave a brilliant assist at 1-1 against Denmark before scoring 1-2 of the victory, he was voted best player of the season in the “Premier“and was a finalist in the Champions League.

De Bruyne smiled when this Saturday at the Belgian rally in Tubize, outside Brussels, he was asked how he can think so fast, and he answered the best he could.

“I don’t know, I have no idea. In training I try to recognize situations as quickly as possible. The better you know where your teammates and your opponents are, the more options you have,” he said.

Regarding his performance against the Danes, De Bruyne, 29, explained that he was limited to fulfilling his mission.

“I did my job,” said the Manchester City midfielder, who explained that he set out to “give the team confidence and good ball circulation and the team responded.”

