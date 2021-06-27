Euro 2021: Kevin De Bruyne is injured against Portugal and sets off the alarms in Belgium

Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has turned on the red lights on the bench of the Belgium National Team, by not continuing in the match against the Portugal selection in the round of the Eighth Final of Euro 2021.

In the final part of the first half, the midfielder of the Manchester City suffered an ankle injury after a foul received by a sweep from behind the Lusitano João Palhinha and that he saw the warning card.

Read also: Mexican National Team: Gerardo Arteaga will not play in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Despite efforts to stay on the pitch, midfielder Kevin De Bruyne asked to be replaced in the 48th minute of running time, taking his place. Dries Mertens, pending the severity of his injury.

In the end, the Belgian National Team has sealed its pass to the next round of Euro 2021 by eliminating the current Champion Portugal and where it will have as its rival the Italy selection who did the same against Austria.

Read also: Liga MX: Colo Colo will terminate Nicolás Blandi’s contract, opportunity for Querétaro?