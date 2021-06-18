Euro 2021: Kevin de Bruyne confesses the “consequences” he suffers after his double fracture in the face

Belgian midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, who underwent surgery on June 4 for a double fracture to his face that occurred in the Champions League final two weeks earlier, said he can play without difficulty despite not feeling anything in the left half of the game. face and think that feeling will last six months.

“I don’t feel anything on the left side of my face. It is as if I were anesthetized. It may take 6 months before my sensitivity returns. It is very annoying, but you can play,” the player told the Flemish channel Sporza in statements collected by the RTBF string.

The loss of sensitivity, the media specified, is at the level of the nose.

Today, artistic assistance and a great goal in his debut at # EURO2020. Kevin De Bruyne has 7 goals and 11 assists in his last 12 games with the #BEL National Team. His best international moment. ABUSE. pic.twitter.com/PJZZEwDIQa – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) June 17, 2021

The player, who on Thursday had an excellent game against Denmark, coming back from the game with an assist and a goal, confessed that he was “somewhat afraid to go strong in head-to-head matches”.

“The fracture is not completely healed,” added De Bruyne, who added that the game ended well despite the fact that the second half, in which he was on the field, was “very intense.”

“I felt good at the end of the game. It didn’t hurt,” he concluded.

