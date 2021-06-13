Euro 2021: Kasper Hjulmand spoke about Eriksen’s fainting, “it was somewhat traumatic”

After what happened at Euro 2021, where Christian Eriksen fainted during the duel between Denmark vs Finland, Kasper Hjulmand, coach of the Danish National Team, revealed how his players experienced these difficult minutes.

At the end of the meeting, which had to be suspended for a few moments, Kasper Hjulmand described this incident as a “traumatic experience”, since for several minutes Eriksen did not react.

“The players were devastated, it was a traumatic experience. It is clear that these feelings cannot be played with. It’s incredible that the players came out “

Kasper Hjulmand also spoke about the reaction of Simon Kjaer, the team captain, who has a great relationship with Eriksen and was the first to help his teammate after he collapsed on the pitch.

“Kjaer was very, very moved. They are [Kjaer y Eriksen] Very good friends. I wanted to try to keep playing, but it was impossible. The feelings overwhelmed him. It is totally understandable “

