Euro 2021: Jorginho minimizes the Ballon d’Or and focuses only on Italy

Jorge Frello “Jorginho“, a midfielder for the Italian national team, assured this Wednesday that the possibility of winning the Ballon d’Or for his brilliant season does not affect him at this time and stressed that he is focused on winning the European Championship, because” winning together is better than winning individually ” .

“I don’t think about the Ballon d’Or. Everything that happens is the result of your work. My priority, honestly, is to think about the group. That comes before. Winning with my teammates, my friends, is better than winning individually. “, said Jorginho at a press conference at the Coverciano technical center (Florence, center).

Jorginho, the mastermind of Italy’s midfield, is living a dream season, in which he won the Champions League with Chelsea and is fighting his way to the end of the European Championship.

Marco Verratti: “Jorginho makes everything look easy and is essential because of how he plays, as there are not many players with his characteristics. He makes the team work, sets the pace of the game so that everyone plays better. ” #ITA pic.twitter.com/Q3glQ8nrIL – EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS (@TrueChelseaFans) June 27, 2021

Italy’s next opponent will be Belgium in the quarter-finals, in which Kevin De Bruyne, recovering from his ankle discomfort, will pose a huge threat.

“De Bruyne makes a difference, he has a football intelligence of the highest level, it is not normal. Trying to stop him is hard, he always finds spaces. One way may be to limit his spaces between the lines, limit his centers between defense and goalkeeper,” he said.

“You must not allow him to turn around, in those cases it is dangerous.” Jorginho stressed the importance of being focused and maintaining humility.

“The boys know that on this path we can no longer fail. If we think that we have achieved something great, we are wrong. We know that we have to work even harder. To achieve great things you need great sacrifices,” he said.

He highlighted the merits of coach Roberto Mancini in the growth process that Italy has had.

“He believes in us and we follow him, he gives us confidence, he makes us feel strong. He also helps us on the pitch. He is always at the side of the group,” he said.

