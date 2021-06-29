Euro 2021: Jordan Pickford shows his skills in the box and challenges Logan Paul: “He will put that boy to sleep”

Euro 2021 England’s goalkeeper proved to be a boxing fan

Jordan Pickford shows his skills in the box and challenges Logan Paul: “He will put that boy to sleep”

Jordan Pickford is currently playing Euro 2021 with England, But his pregame training sessions against Germany have shown some special moves of boxing something that might get Logan Paul’s attention.

The goalkeeper has had a important participation with the English and it is that it has maintained its framework at zero in the group stage, and his reflexes are proof of that. In a short clip that went viral, Pickford is seen making moves boxing and then joke about facing the YouTuber.

The cameraman asked him, Are you getting ready to face Logan Paul? To which Pickford replied with a laugh, “No, he will put this boy to sleep.”

Logan has become one of the sport’s most hated characters in the Last months and more after the fight that did not convince against Floyd Mayweather.