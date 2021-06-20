in Football

Euro 2021: Joakim Mæhle recounted the terror he experienced after Eriksen’s fainting

The Danish footballer, Joakim Mæhle was the one who experienced the situation of his teammate, Christian Eriksen, when he was preparing to take the throw-in when the situation of the Inter Milan midfielder occurred.

The Danish player recounted how his teammate fainted and how complicated the situation was.

“I take advantage of the throw-in and of course I see that it is a special pass that he puts again, but I thought he had lost a step or something like that. And then he goes back to playing the ball with his knee, but it was actually a great pass and I heard people behind me in the stands laughing a little bit because it probably looked a little funny and then I didn’t think about it that much.

“And then I looked back and I could see that Christian was laying on the floor with empty eyes and completely tense and yes, he didn’t look good. So I quickly asked for help and tried to put a few fingers in his mouth. It’s very rare for you to find yourself in such a situation, but I know you have to do what you can to keep your tongue from being swallowed. Then we put him in a lateral position like Simon (Kjaer) ”, he mentioned at a press conference.

Similarly, Mæhle added that everyone was scared to see Eriksen like this.

“Of course we were all scared. Seeing Christian lying there is not a pretty sight with so many around him and with a bit of foam coming out of his mouth and eye that by no means look good and his face is completely pale. “

