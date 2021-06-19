Euro 2021: Joachim Löw praises Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Germany vs Portugal

Portugal Y Germany faces will be seen for the next round of the Eurocup, so the German strategist, Joachim Löw spoke of Cristiano Ronaldo, warning that CR7 can do more than put aside Coca Cola bottles, so his defense will be wide-eyed, so as not to be victims of the “Bug”.

This in relation to the fact that a few days ago the Juventus forward, withdrew a couple of bottles of Coca Cola, to indicate that it was healthier to drink water, this gave much to talk about, but Löw prefers to focus on sports.

Also read: Copa América 2021: Suzy Cortez wishes Lionel Messi luck with a spicy photo shoot

“Ronaldo can do more than push the Coca-Cola bottles away. He has more qualities: he can score special goals, he’s good to finish off … He can’t do it all alone, of course, so we could put just one defense against him. You have to be vigilant and be careful, we know what kind of races he does. This is an important factor, but then the whole team has to deal with it, “he said.

Although at the same time he stressed that his rival in turn no longer depends only on the Juventus striker.

“Is it a one-man team? It was in 2012, in 2014, in 2016. It was Cristiano Ronaldo the superstar of the Portuguese team, but this has changed. He has great players who can do a lot of damage, I could make a list. It’s not just about Cristiano Ronaldo. Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix, Diogo Jota. They are all players of great quality, “he said.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content