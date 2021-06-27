Euro 2021: Iván Perišić tests positive for Covid-19 and misses the Croatia vs Spain game

The Croatian National Team has received the bad news that forward Iván Perišić will miss the game for the Eighth Final of the Eurocup 2021 against the Selection of Spain, when positive for Covid-19.

Through Twitter, the Croatian national team released the results of the PCR tests applied to the squad and coaching staff, being the attacker of the Inter de Milan as the only one infected with coronavirus.

“Overnight, the Croatian Football Association received the results of regular tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which showed that the national team member Ivan Perišić was positive for the coronavirus,” they wrote.

Hrvatski nogometni savez zaprimio je tijekom večeri rezultate redovnog witnesses na virus SARS-CoV-2 koje je pokazalo da je reprezentativac Ivan Perišić pozitivan na koronavirus. Priopćenje za medije: https://t.co/4Rao2kOT1X – HNS (@HNS_CFF) June 26, 2021

The Croatian National Team will seek their pass to the Quarterfinal round at Euro 2021, when they face the Spanish National Team this Monday, June 28 at Parken Stadium, in Copenhagen, Denmark.

