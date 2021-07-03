Euro 2021: Italy’s national team sets a historical record in the UEFA competition

The Italian team, who will face Spain on Tuesday in the first semi-final of Euro 2020, he set a new record for consecutive wins in continental competition, including the qualifying round, with his Munich win over Belgium.

Roberto Mancini’s team accumulates fifteen consecutive victories, thus exceeding the mark established by Joachim low with Germany, who won all ten of their qualifying matches for the Euro 2012 and then the three from the group stage and the quarterfinal. Italy precisely cut their streak.

Also read: Chivas: Rossana Lerdo de Tejada, Jorge Vergara’s widow, would have a new partner

Belgium also came to meet the Allianz Arena with an open streak of fourteen wins, but his defeat against the ‘azzurri’ stopped him in his tracks and left them with the record.

#Eurocopa. In Munich, Italy (Nicoló Barella and Lorenzo Insigne) beat Belgium 2 to 1 with suffering (Romelu Lukaku from penalty) and will cross against Spain in one of the Wembley semifinals pic.twitter.com/2Qlx9saLdC – Gabriel Campaniello (@gabcampaniello) July 2, 2021

Italy, who lost on penalties to Germany in the quarterfinals of the last European Championship in France 2016, began their streak in the first qualifying round match against Finland in Udine with a 2-0 victory.

He finished the previous round with ten wins (the other teams in his group were Greece, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Armenia and Liechtenstein), with 37 goals for and four against, and in the final phase he has beaten Turkey, Switzerland, Wales, Austria and Belgium.

In total, Italy, which was left out of the World Cup in Russia, connects 33 games without losing, which has already left behind the national record of 30 that Vittorio Pozzo’s team had between 1935 and 1939.

The Italian team has equaled two other European Championship finals records, the one with the most consecutive victories and the one with the most wins in a single tournament, in both cases with five.

13 wins in a row, 32 games without losing. Spain is going to play the pass to the final of the Eurocup against Italy in the best streak in its history. pic.twitter.com/433DQXiifD – Manu Heredia (@ ManuHeredia21) July 2, 2021

In the section with the most wins in a row, they are tied with France (06/12/84 – 06/27/84), the Netherlands (06/15/88 – 06/12/92) and the Czech Republic (06/21/00 – 06/27/04); and in the one with the most victories in a single tournament with France (1984, 2000 and 2016) and Spain (2008).

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content