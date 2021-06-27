Euro 2021: Italy defeats Austria in extra time and qualifies for the second round (Goals)

The Italy National Team of Roberto Mancini suffered in front of his similar from Austria, but in the end he managed to get up with the victory in overtime to the sound of 2 for 1, to secure his ticket to the quarterfinals of Euro 2021.

With this victory, the Italian team awaits a rival in the round of the quarterfinals, waiting for the winner of the duel between Belgium and Portugal of Cristiano Ronaldo, which will be measured this Sunday in Seville, Spain.

Both teams faced each other in a very close duel on the Wembley stadium court, where Italy dominated in the first half, but in the second half Austria surprised, ending with a 0-0 draw and sending everything to extra time.

In overtime, the team led by Roberto Mancini beat the Austrians, with scores by Federico Chiesa with the first at minute 95 and by Mateo Pessina at minute 105 to secure the victory.

The Austrian team that has David Alaba as its star, came out as a victim to this match but they showed their quality, even making their rivals tremble in the last minutes with a goal from Saša Kalajdžić at 114.

