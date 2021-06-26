Euro 2021: Italy and the surprising mark they achieved vs Austria

The Italian National Team achieved this Saturday, June 26, its pass to the quarterfinals of Euro 2021, by defeating the Austrian National Team 2-1 in overtime, where a new record was achieved in this competition.

According to information from “Mr chip”, A journalist from ESPN, Italy became the first team to achieve that two elements that entered the exchange, Federico Chiesa Y Matteo pessina, score in overtime.

“They have scored two substitutes (Chiesa and Pessina) in an extension for the FIRST TIME in ALL the history of the Eurocup. Third overtime in which Italy scores 2+ goals after the mythical against Germany in the 1970 and 2006 World Cups. “

In addition, this is the third time that the Italian National Team has managed to score two goals in overtime, being the most remembered against the Germany National Team in the 2006 World Cup.

After their victory, Italy is now waiting to meet their rival in the quarterfinals, who will come out of the cross between Portugal and Belgium, which they will face on July 2 in Munich.

