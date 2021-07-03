in Football

Euro 2021: Italian National Team says goodbye to Spinazzola with an emotional serenade (Video)

Football player Leonardo Spinazzola of the Italian National Team Roberto Mancini, was fired with a serenade by his teammates, after leaving the team after suffering a serious injury in this Euro 2021.

It’s a huge loss for us, “said Lorenzo Insigne, who scored Italy’s second goal on Friday.” It’s very sad to see him and we’re all trying to support him. “

The defender of AS Roma in Serie A, suffered a serious injury to the Achilles heel of his left foot in the duel against Belgium in the quarterfinals, so I had to leave the team to return to Italy.

Leonardo Spinazzola’s teammates went to say goodbye to the plane that takes him to Italy, performing an emotional serenade for the full-back, who was highly motivated by this action.

“My goal is to walk on my own again”

