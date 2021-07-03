Euro 2021: Italian National Team says goodbye to Spinazzola with an emotional serenade (Video)

Football player Leonardo Spinazzola of the Italian National Team Roberto Mancini, was fired with a serenade by his teammates, after leaving the team after suffering a serious injury in this Euro 2021.

Also read: Free booster! Jonathan Dos Santos would not renew with the LA Galaxy

It’s a huge loss for us, “said Lorenzo Insigne, who scored Italy’s second goal on Friday.” It’s very sad to see him and we’re all trying to support him. “

The defender of AS Roma in Serie A, suffered a serious injury to the Achilles heel of his left foot in the duel against Belgium in the quarterfinals, so I had to leave the team to return to Italy.

Also read: Yanet García captivates her followers with a hot photograph in a white bodysuit

Leonardo Spinazzola’s teammates went to say goodbye to the plane that takes him to Italy, performing an emotional serenade for the full-back, who was highly motivated by this action.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content