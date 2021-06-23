Euro 2021: Hugo Lloris sadly remembers the championship of Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo in 2016

France will go to their last and final match of the group stage tomorrow with the memory of the defeat in the final of the Euro 2016 against their rival, Portugal, and the certainty that it will be a “contested” match.

This was anticipated by the captain of the “bleus”, the goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who acknowledged that the defeat five years ago at the Stade de France remains a “painful memory”.

Also read: Liga Mx: Cruz Azul is not for sale; Cooperative denies financial crisis

“It is important to play to win, to continue with the positive dynamics,” he said at a press conference in Budapest, where the match will be played, although he stressed that, from the round of 16, “a completely new competition begins.”

INSEPARABLE! Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe once again say present in a Eurocup with the #Por team

-Euro 2008

-Euro 2012

-Euro 2016

– # EURO2020 This Euro will be the last played by these two great friends. pic.twitter.com/c8sUIrZUm3 – Toque Sports (@ToqueSports) June 14, 2021

For his part, the French coach, Didier Deschamps, avoided confirming the information that tomorrow he will incorporate changes in the starting eleven, including that of Sevilla central defender Jules Koundé.

“Tomorrow you will have the answer,” Deschamps told journalists at a digital press conference prior to the meeting with Portugal, key to the aspirations of both teams in Group F.

Asked about Koundé, Lloris assured that he does not know if the Sevilla defender will play tomorrow, but affirmed that “he has integrated very well.”

“He has shown good things in his first game”, the friendly against Wales, and “also this season with Sevilla”.

Portugal and France met last November on two occasions for the League of Nations, and the French coach acknowledged that those two matches will serve both teams

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content