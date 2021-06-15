Euro 2021: Hugo Lloris, France’s goalkeeper, launches a letter to Germany

Hugo Lloris, goalkeeper of the French National Team, spoke before the French team’s debut in Euro 2021 against the German National Team, where he assured that it will be a very even match between both teams.

Lloris at a press conference, pointed out that the duel between France and Germany is one of the greatest classics in the world of national teams and therefore sees a very complicated match against the Teutons.

“It is one of the great world classics. The world champion is facing a renewed Germany ”, he declared.

A WORLD CLASSIC! Hugo Lloris spoke prior to the match between Germany and France at # EURO2020 ”It is one of the great world classics. The world champion faces a Germany in renewal. We expect a very difficult game ”# AmorDeVerano pic.twitter.com/ORKUmbTUs6 – La Octava Sports (@laoctavasports) June 15, 2021

The game will be played at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena, where both will go out for everything with their best men to seek the 3 points.

