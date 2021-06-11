Euro 2021: how much the champion and each team win | Prize Pool | Figures per round | National teams

The European Championship opens this Friday, June 11, with the match between Italy and Turkey, two of the 24 teams that will participate in a historic edition of the Old Continent tournament. The Euro will end on July 11, at the legendary Wembley Stadium.

For the first time there is no fixed headquarters. There will be eleven countries that will host the contest, spread from Scotland to Azerbaijan and from Denmark to Spain. And for the first time there will not be full stadiums either, with the entry of fans limited and reduced by work and misfortune of the pandemic.

The 24 participating federations will win a succulent check just for having accessed the final phase. Each selection, just for participating, has guaranteed 9,250,000 euros; then, it will depend on the results and the phases they pass, to know how much they will win.

For every tie during the group stage, each team will receive 750,000 euros; if you win a match, you will achieve double, that is 1,500,000 euros.

The teams that qualify for the round of 16 (the first two of each group and the four best third-parties enter) will continue to bill: 2 million euros for reaching this round.

The eight teams that advance to the quarterfinals will add to the prize pool 3,250,000 million euros. Semifinalists will receive 5 million euros.

Thus, the two finalists will add even more money. The team that loses the final will receive 7 million euros. While the champion will receive 10 million euros.

Be careful, if a team wins all its matches and raises the trophy, would end up taking 34 million euros. Much ticket!