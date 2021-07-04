Euro 2021: Harry Maguire excites the England fans before the semifinals

After the England National Team achieved their pass to the semifinals of Euro 2021, after beating the Ukraine National Team in the quarterfinals, Harry maguire put the English fans to dream with a tremendous message.

In an interview for the BBC at the end of the meeting, the defender of the Manchester United stated that they are quite happy with what has been achieved so far in the EuroBut they won’t settle for anything less than the title.

“Two semi-finals in a row in big tournaments is a real success, but without wanting to be a spoilsport, we don’t want to stay there. We have a great game ahead “

Above: Harry Maguire, with his friends, following England in Euro 2016 like one more fan.

Bottom: Harry Maguire, 5 years later, celebrating a goal in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals. Dreams.

Maguire also declared that there is a great atmosphere in the dressing room of the Rosa squad, who will seek with all the pass to the final against the Denmark National Team.

“There is great confidence in the dressing room. The first half was difficult. We scored quickly, but they caused us problems “

“This group of players will not settle for a Semifinal. We want to go further. This does not end here “

